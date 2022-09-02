Turkish Pop Singer Indicted For Inciting Hatred Over A Joke On Religious Schools

Istanbul, Sep 2 (AP) A Turkish pop-singer could face up to three years in prison after she was indicted Friday for “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about religious schools in the country. Singer-songwriter Gulsen was jailed last week but was released four days later and placed under house arrest. The charges stem from a joke the singer made during a concert in April, when she quipped that one of her musicians' “perversion” came from attending a religious school.

A video of the singer's comment began circulating on social media recently, with a hashtag calling for her arrest. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and many members of his Islam-based ruling party are graduates of religious schools called Imam Hatip, which were originally established to train imams. The 48-page indictment has 702 complainants, including from individuals, a pro-government women's rights organisation and an association from the religious school.