Among several favourite humans on social media, influencer Deepa Sree is surely one! Serving multiple niches, she has soared to great success. Speaking of which, why do you follow her? Well, we admire Deepa for her flawless skin. And if you follow her for that reason, we have something interesting to share with you...

Deepa Sree has revealed the two skincare routines that help her achieve glowing and spotless skin. For the first one, she used Manish Malhotra's products from MyGlamm. Deepa started by using the Tulsi Cleansing Foam Gel. She then rinsed her face and patted it to dry. After that, she used a Ginger & Tulsi Purifying Sheet Mask. With her mask on, Deepa used a Jade Roller and massaged for a few seconds with it. She finally took off the mask and soothed the excess serum into the deep layers of her skin.