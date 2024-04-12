VIRAL: Salman Khan Appears At Sohail Khan’s Eid Party In Quirky Pants, Netizens Compare Him With Ranveer Singh

Salman Khan's appearances have always been noteworthy because of his uber swag. As the nation celebrated Eid on Thursday, Salman Khan joined his brother Sohail Khan at his famous Eid party. A video from the event went viral recently where Salman Khan could be seen making an appearance.

Salman Khan Makes Entry With Swag At Sohail Khan's Eid Party

Salman Khan, 58, made a noteworthy entry at the event as he came out of his white car. Coming to his look, he could be seen wearing a body hugging fullsleeve black tshirt accentuating his curves and broad chest. However, it is his pants that grabbed the eyeballs of many. Salman paired off his solid black tshirt with a pair of quirky pants featuring multiple colorful and printed patchwork designs.

