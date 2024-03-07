Who Is Lekha Washington? Imran Khan's Girlfriend Confirmed By The Actor In A Recent Interview

Imran Khan's Girlfriend Lekha Washington: Imran Khan, previously speculated to be in a relationship with Lekha Washington, recently confirmed their relationship in an interview with Vogue.

Imran Khan stated, "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019." Notably, Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik, with whom he shares a daughter, Imara. Addressing the narrative surrounding Lekha as a "homewrecker," Khan expressed his frustration, stating, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

Imran further stated, discussing his closeness with Lekha and the development of their relationship, 'Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.

Who Is Lekha Washington?

Lekha Washington, an Indian actress, artist, and product designer, has primarily featured in Tamil and Telugu films. Initially acclaimed as a sculptor in 2002, she later gained recognition as a theater actress in Chennai-based stage productions. Following her stint as a video jockey with SS Music, Washington rose to prominence with her role as an independent estranged sister in "Jayamkondaan" (2008). Subsequently, she appeared in various films including the multi-starrer "Vedam" and the comedy "Va."

