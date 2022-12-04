An Action Hero BO Day 2: Ayushmann Starrer Shows Slow Growth As Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 continues To Roar Loud

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent release An Action Hero has been the talk of the town for several reasons. The movie marks the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor's first collaboration with Jaideep Ahlawat and happens to be a genre breaker for Ayushmann who was often seen doing off beat films. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics and got an underwhelming start at the box office with a collection of Rs.1.25 crore nett. However, the second day has come with a slight relief for the team as An Action Hero has witnessed a slow jump.

According to a report published in Box Office India, An Action Hero has witnessed a jump of around 50-60%. To note, An Action Hero is witnessing a tough competition from Ajay Devgn's much talked about Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan's horror comedy Bhediya. For the uninitiated, Drishyam 2, which is a crime thriller drama, was released on November 18 and continues to roar loudly at the box office. It has been inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark and has witnessed a 100 percent jump in collections on its third collections. On the other hand, Bhediya, which was released on November 25, is also doing a decent business at the box office and saw a 80-90% growth on its second Saturday.

With such a strong competition, it will be interesting to see how An Action Hero will fare at the box office in the coming days. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is all praises for the movie. He stated, "It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for An Action Hero! I have never explored this genre in my career so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about". To note, An Action Hero also featured a cameo by the OG action hero of Bollywood Akshay Kumar.