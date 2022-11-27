Bhediya BO Day 2: Drishyam 2 Effect Continues As Varun Dhawan’s Horror Comedy Slight Growth; Earns Rs 9.50 cr
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy revolves around a young guy who was bitten by a wolf which leads to his transformation into a shape-shifting werewolf. The movie has opened to decent reviews from the audience and has managed to create much hype among the audience. However, it seems to be struggling at the box office as Ajay Devgn's recent release Drishyam 2 has been giving it tough competition.
To note, Bhediya has witnessed an underwhelming response at the box office on the first day and made a collection of Rs 7.48 crore. Taking to Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth... Reported better occupancy during evening/night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum... Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz". And as Drishyam 2 continues to rule the box office, Bhediya is gradually picking up pace despite tough competition. According to a report published in Box Office India, Bhediya has shown decent growth on Saturday of around 35-40% as it collected in the 9.25-9.50 crore nett range. This takes the two days collection of Bhediya between Rs 15.50-15.75 crore nett. It is reported that Bhediya will remain in the race if it will see another decent jump in collections on Sunday.
On the other hand, Drishyam 2 has witnessed a blockbuster second Saturday as it's looking at growth in the 80-90% range. The crime thriller earned Rs 14 crore and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark soon. With such an intense competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, it will be interesting to see if Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya will manage to rake in a good amount in the coming days.
Meanwhile, after the release of Bhediya, Varun will now be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon also has some interesting projects in the kitty including Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath Part 1.
- Bhediya: What Did Actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee Charge For The Film?
- Drishyam 2 Effect? Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Underperforms On Day 1; Fails To Beat Jugg Jugg Jeeyo
- ‘Aa Thoo’ KRK Reviews Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's Bhediya; Says ‘Bach Kar Rehna Iss Film Se…’
- Bhediya LEAKED Online: Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon’s Comedy Horror Available For Free Download Online
- Bhediya Twitter Review: Audience Call Varun Dhawan Starrer A 'Thrilling' Ride, Declare It Hit
- Varun Dhawan Explains Why People Should Watch Bhediya, ‘Trained A Lot For The Role'
- Bhediya First Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Starrer Is ‘A Unique Concoction Of Humour And Horror’
- Amar Kaushik Opens Up About His Plans For Stree 2: Had Possibility In Mind While Making Stree
- Varun Dhawan Shares Update For Fans Concerned About His Health Post Vestibular Hypofunction Diagnosis
- Varun Dhawan Showers Praise On Kantara; 'We Should Seek Inspiration From These Films'
- Bhediya Makers Pull In Big Distributors For Tamil & Telugu Dubbed Versions; Deets Inside
- Varun Dhawan Opens Up On Battling Vestibular Hypofunction; 'I Just Shut Down'