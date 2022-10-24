A little over 25 crores came over the weekend as Hollywood release Black Adam and south dubbed release Kantara (Hindi) dominated the screens. The number isn't great but considering the fact that last couple of weeks had witnessed a mere 20 odd crores come in over the weekend, this is still fair enough. Moreover, it's also pre-Diwali weekend and then there was also the match of the decade (India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup) that was being watched by millions which further impacted the collections.

Released on Thursday, Black Adam went on to collect further 16 crores between Friday and Sunday. The Hollywood release has arrived with zero promotion and marketing and still managed reasonable footfalls for itself. DC films are not big in India either so it's the poster power of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) which brought in audiences, despite the reports been just about okay. With Thursday numbers added to the total, Black Adam stands at 23 crores* and should eventually have a lifetime of around 50 crores, which should be good.

As for Kantara (Hindi), it is quite good actually because despite its regional appeal, it has been doing rather well, albeit in pockets of the country. While the first weekend of the film stood at 7.52 crores, the second weekend has hardly dropped, what with 7.25 crores more been added to its total. In fact more could have come in but the Sunday match kept a large section of audience home. The film currently stands at 22.25 crores and is all set to co comfortably go past the 30 crores mark by the close of second week. In fact it would face competition from new releases Ram Setu and Thank God too but still a lifetime of 40 crores is there for the taking with an outside chance of eyeing a 45 crores total too.

As for Doctor G, it is hardly seeing any numbers coming its way despite being the only Bollywood film in the play. It has been unfortunately ignored by the audiences despite been well made. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer had a poor first week and then the second weekend didn't see much addition to its total either with the collections failing to touch the 2 crores mark on either of the days. Currently standing at 26.60 crores*, it would manage to go past the 30 crores mark and it is helped by the Diwali week for that. With some push it could head for that 35 crores total and the only solace is that it is going past the lifetime total of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Meanwhile, when it comes to truly big bucks coming at the box office, all eyes are on Ram Setu and Thank God tomorrow. One just hopes that the combined collections of the two films comfortably go past the 25 crores mark, while the good news would be if at least 30 crores come in. These are very important films for the film industry and need to pave the way for many more biggies to follow before the close of year.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited