Box Office: Bollywood Scores Weekend Of Over 40 crores, Drishyam 2 Leads Again, An Action Hero Is Very Low

After back to back weekends of over 60 crores where first it was Drishyam 2 that roared big time and then Bhediya joined in week to follow, it was a relatively lesser weekend of over 40 crores this time around. Reason being that the new release An Action Hero just didn't take a start and yet again it was left to Drishyam 2 to do all the heavy lifting. In fact even Bhediya did better and managed to bring in better collections than expected, hence bringing on some moolah.

Let's talk about Drishyam 2 first. The Ajay Devgn starrer has been having an amazing run and that has continued well into the third week as well. Things started getting better for it right from Friday itself when the collections turned out to be better than Thursday. Now that's a very rare phenomenon but it's all happening for the Ajay Devgn starrer which is enjoying its blockbuster run ever since release. While on Thursday the film had collected 4.31 crores, Friday collections stood at 4.45 crores, which was really wonderful.

Post that, it was the jump on Saturday which was unbelievable as even on these kind of numbers, almost 100% growth was evidenced, what with 8.45 crores coming in. That was the kind of push that set the stage for an excellent weekend all over, what with close to 25 crores been accumulated. Now that's quite good because majority of big films have struggled to bring as much in their first weekend and here the Abhishek Pathak directed suspense drama is managing that in the third weekend.

So far, the film has collected 187.50 crores* and by the close of the third week, it should either hit the 200 crores mark or come quite close to that. Post that it would go on to hit many more records.

As for Bhediya, it's not scoring any records but staying in its quest to somehow survive at the box office. In its first week, the film had collected 42.06 crores and that was a low number after the weekend stood at 28.55 crores. That itself was low but then one just hoped that there would be a good hold during the weekdays i.e. 4.5-5 crores range from Monday to Thursday. That didn't happen as the collections were in 3-4 crores range and hence one wasn't too sure how the second weekend would unfold.

Thankfully though, the trending has been better over the weekend gone by as after Friday collections of 1.95 crores, things became much better on Saturday with 3.70 crores coming in. Further to that there was jump evidenced on Sunday as well which resulted in the second weekend of over 10 crores. Again, the film needed to be over the 15 crores mark in the second weekend but then somehow the Varun Dhawan led creature comedy is not quite collecting as per the merits and potential, and hence has to make do with best that comes its way.

The Amar Kaushik directed film has gone past the 50 crores mark though and currently stands at 52.50 crores*. Over a period of time, it should manage to reach 65 crores lifetime.

Meanwhile, An Action Hero had a weekend of 5.77 crores* and that's certainly not the kind of outcome that Ayushmann Khurrana would have bargained for. This one is a glossy crazy ride with a very urban jazzed up look and feel to it, as a result of which it should have definitely done better at the key up-market multiplexes. Unfortunately, that hasn't quite happened, though at select properties it is indeed finding better footfalls than the rest.

This film too saw at least a jump coming in from Friday [1.31 crores] to Saturday [2.16 crores] but then from absolute collections perspective, this was hardly anything. This is the reason why when further growth in numbers didn't come on Sunday, the weekend stayed very low and these kind of numbers should have instead come on the first day itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources