Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 Has A Phenomenal Weekend, Uunchai Hangs In There Too

Finally, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there seems to be a Bollywood blockbuster in the making. Brahmastra was a big hit too but then due to the costs involved, it couldn't get a blockbuster tag to it. The only Bollywood blockbusters this year are The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while south has delivered blockbusters in the form of dubbed releases KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara, with RRR being a superhit and Karthikeya 2 being a hit.

Well, there is good news finally for a Bollywood release as well, what with Drishyam 2 taking a phenomenal start at the box office. It first exceeded expectations on the very first day itself when 15.38 crores came in. However what happened post that has been just unbelievable, what with Saturday collections jumping huge to 21.59 crores and then Sunday comfortably crossing 25 crores. It seems like there is just one film which is being discussed across the country and that's Drishyam 2.

Advertisement

So far, the Ajay Devgn starrer has collected 64 crores* and that's a very solid platform that it has earned for itself. The trending over Saturday and Sunday indicates that it's not just a weekend affair and there is a lot more that would come in the weekdays as well. In fact, it won't be surprising at all if 12-14 crores come on Monday too because the wave is so huge around the Abhishek Pathak directed suspense crime drama that more and more people age waking up to it.

The film will certainly cross the 100 crores mark in the first week itself and then the progress over the second weekend will decide that how quick does it enter the 200 Crore Club. It's most certainly reaching there and what needs to be seen is 'when'. Success of this Kumar Mangat production couldn't have come at a better time since there are just a few more weeks remaining before the close of the year and one definitely wanted the exhibition and distribution circle to be elated for 2023 as well before 2022 concludes.

Meanwhile, Uunchai is turning out to be a fair runner as well with 23.62 crores* been collected so far. The film had a fair first week with weekday collections close to the opening Friday. It needed to have a continuous run though if it were to get some kind of theatrical collections as well. For that, the second weekend had to be good enough, though there was a bit of a jerk felt on the second Friday. Thankfully though there were jumps on Saturday and Sunday due to which over 6 crores same in the second weekend.

Now all eyes are on the weekdays to be closer to the 1 crore mark right from Monday to Thursday as that would decide whether the film manages to reach the 35 crores+ lifetime or close lower in 33-35 crores range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited