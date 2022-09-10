Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated visual spectacle Brahmastra released in cinema halls on Friday (September 9, 2022) amid a lot of buzz and fanfare. Touted to be one of the biggest releases in Hindi Film Industry this year, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer released in 5019 screens in India.

Upon its theatrical release, the fantasy adventure opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. While some lauded director Ayan Mukerji's vision of an 'Astraverse' and the spectacular VFX, there was a section of people who felt that superficial treatment given to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's love story in the film was one of the biggest letdown in the film.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on its first day of release, early trade reports hint that Brahmastra is likely to get an opening of Rs 35+ Crore in all languages.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Brahmastra is off to an EARTH SHATTERING start.. Day-1 all languages would be in excess of ₹ 35 cr+."

When it comes to the Hindi version of Brahmastra, the Ayan Mukerji-directorial is likely to get a flying start because of the strong advance bookings for Day 1. Keeping in mind the impressive spot bookings and sold out IMAX 3D screens, the magnum opus is likely to mint an estimated collection of Rs 25 Crore+ on Friday.

Previously, director Ayan Mukerji attributed the idea of Brahmastra to the books and Hollywood fantasy movies he watched as a teenager.

"When I started to create Brahmastra, all these inspirations that were pent up within me came bubbling up, and the colors of these inspirations mixed together to create a very new and original colour. I realised then and even today as we've almost finished the movie... this same fact makes me very proud that Brahmastra is a very original film," he revealed in a video prior the film's release.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos.