Ayan Mukerji's epic fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is on fire at the box office. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, the film raked in some big figures on Saturday and Sunday in its second week of release.

The movie has already overtaken the lifetime box office collection of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185.92 Crore) which is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022.

As per a report in Sacnik in terms of net box office collection, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva started its journey with a bang by minting Rs 36.42 Crore on Day 1. After a bumper opening weekend box office collection of Rs 124.49 Crore, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer passed the Monday test with Rs 16.5 Crore and remained steady on the weekdays.

The Ayan Mukerji-directorial closed its first week box office collection at Rs 173.22 Crore. After minting Rs 10.60 Crore on Friday (Wednesday), the film registered a big jump over the weekend and collected Rs 15.38 Crore on Saturday and Rs 16.30 Crore on Sunday (Week 2) respectively.

The total ten-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 215.50 Crore (nett in all languages).

Day 1- Rs 36.42 Crore

Day 2- Rs 42.41 Crore

Day 3- Rs 45.66 Crore

Day 4- Rs 16.50 Crore

Day 5- Rs 12.68 Crore

Day 6- Rs 10.53 Crore

Day 7- Rs 9.02 Crore

Day 8- Rs 10.60 Crore

Day 9- Rs 15.38 Crore

Day 10- Rs 16.30 Crore (estimated)

Total- Rs 215.50 Crore (nett in all languages)

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva barely has any major competition at the box office until Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I hits the big screens on September. Given the film's humongous budget of Rs 410-Crore, it might be a bit too early to call it a blockbuster, but one thing is for sure that it has brought the audience back to the cinema halls.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni's extended cameos.