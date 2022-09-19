Ayan Mukerji's epic fantasy action adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is on fire at the box office. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, the film raked in some big figures on Saturday and Sunday in its second week of release.
Brahmastra Day 10 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Is Unstoppable
The movie has already overtaken the lifetime box office collection of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185.92 Crore) which is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022.
As per a report in Sacnik in terms of net box office collection, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva started its journey with a bang by minting Rs 36.42 Crore on Day 1. After a bumper opening weekend box office collection of Rs 124.49 Crore, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer passed the Monday test with Rs 16.5 Crore and remained steady on the weekdays.
The Ayan Mukerji-directorial closed its first week box office collection at Rs 173.22 Crore. After minting Rs 10.60 Crore on Friday (Wednesday), the film registered a big jump over the weekend and collected Rs 15.38 Crore on Saturday and Rs 16.30 Crore on Sunday (Week 2) respectively.
The total ten-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 215.50 Crore (nett in all languages).
Day 1- Rs 36.42 Crore
Day 2- Rs 42.41 Crore
Day 3- Rs 45.66 Crore
Day 4- Rs 16.50 Crore
Day 5- Rs 12.68 Crore
Day 6- Rs 10.53 Crore
Day 7- Rs 9.02 Crore
Day 8- Rs 10.60 Crore
Day 9- Rs 15.38 Crore
Day 10- Rs 16.30 Crore (estimated)
Total- Rs 215.50 Crore (nett in all languages)
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva barely has any major competition at the box office until Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I hits the big screens on September. Given the film's humongous budget of Rs 410-Crore, it might be a bit too early to call it a blockbuster, but one thing is for sure that it has brought the audience back to the cinema halls.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni's extended cameos.
- Ayan Mukerji Explains Why Isha Keeps Taking Shiva’s Name In Brahmastra
- Ranbir Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt For Working During Pregnancy; Says 'Any Kind Of Criticism Is Just Jealousy'
- Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt React To Reports Of Doing A Rom-Com Together
- Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji On SRK's Cameo In The Film: No Way To Repay What He Has Done
- Brahmastra Day 8 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Witnesses A Jump
- Aryan Khan Returns To Mumbai; Greets Admirers At The Airport, Accepts Rose From A Fan
- Alia Bhatt Responds To Negative Criticism around Brahmastra; “Focus On The Positive…”
- Brahmastra Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Continues To Impress
- After Shah Rukh Khan, Now Nagarjuna Hints At A Spin-Off Of His Brahmastra Character
- Karan Johar Reveals About His Relationship On Koffee With Karan; Thanks Varun Dhawan For Support
- Ayan Mukerji Responds To Criticism Of Brahmastra’s Dialogues
- Erica Fernandes On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: It Was A Great Try But Not A Successful One