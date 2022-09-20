After breaching Rs 200-Crore mark, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to have a steady hold at the box office. In its second weekend, the fantasy epic fared exceptionally well and raked in decent numbers on second Monday as well.
Brahmastra Day 11 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Has A Decent Hold
According to a report in Sacnik in terms of net box office collection, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva got a bumper opening of Rs 36.42 Crore on its first day of release. It witnessed an impressive jump in its first weekend and collected Rs 124.49 Crore. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer passed the crucial Monday test as well with Rs 16.50 Crore and remained steady on the weekdays.
The Ayan Mukerji-directorial entered its second week with a bang and collected Rs 10.60 Crore on Friday, Rs 15.38 Crore on Saturday and Rs 16.30 Crore on Sunday respectively. After a smashing second weekend, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva witnessed a nominal dip on Monday and collected Rs 4.80 Crore (estimated).
The total eleven-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 220.05 Crore (nett in all languages).
Day 1- Rs 36.42 Crore
Day 2- Rs 42.41 Crore
Day 3- Rs 45.66 Crore
Day 4- Rs 16.50 Crore
Day 5- Rs 12.68 Crore
Day 6- Rs 10.53 Crore
Day 7- Rs 9.02 Crore
Day 8- Rs 10.60 Crore
Day 9- Rs 15.38 Crore
Day 10- Rs 16.05 Crore
Day 11- Rs 4.80 Crore (estimated)
Total- Rs 220.05 (nett in all languages)
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva marks the first collaboration of real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the big screen. Besides them, the lavishly-mounted film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni have extended cameos in this big-budget spectacle. It's the only Bollywood film after Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files to enter Rs 200-Crore club this year.
