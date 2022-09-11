After a string of misfires at the box office, the Hindi Film Industry finally has got a big reason to cheer after a long time. Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra has broken the jinx for Bollywood by getting a smashing opening on its first day of release.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer collected in the range of Rs. 36 to 39 Crore in the domestic market on Day 1, making it the biggest non-holiday release. Worldwide, the cinematic spectacle smashed it out of the park and got a massive opening of Rs 75 Crore (gross).

Speaking about its performance on Day 2 (Saturday), early reports hint that the magnum opus has witnessed a big jump in its collections and is likely to mint Rs 40+ Crore (nett).

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#Brahmastra Saturday Collection is heading towards HUGE ₹ 40 cr + nett mark...There's a GROWTH of around 10-15 % at many centers. Its day Day -2 collection could come in the range of ₹ 40-43 cr nett ( All Languages)."

Going by the buzz, the film is likely to cross Rs 100-Crore mark in the weekend which might come across as a huge relief for Bollywood after many star-driven movies crashed at the box office this year. If the movie passes with flying colours on Monday as well then, it can reap the benefits of a free run till Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha releases in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Made on a budget of around Rs 410 Crore, Brahmastra is touted to be the most expensive film when it comes to Hindi cinema. Upon its release, it received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience but they unanimously lauded the spectacular visuals in the film. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in extended cameos.