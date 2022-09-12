Ayan Mukerji's latest fantasy adventure Brahmastra featuring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has put an end to the dry spell for Bollywood with its impressive business at the box office.
Brahmastra Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Has A Terrific Run
After years of making, the film saw a release in theatres last week (September 9, 2022). While it received mixed reviews from the critics, the audience is flocking to the theatres to watch Ayan's 'labour of love'. Besides praises pouring in for the spectacular VFX and the larger-than-life canvas of the film, fans cannot stop raving about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Vanarastra and Deepika Padukone's blink-and-you-miss appearance in the movie.
Talking about numbers at the box office, early trends hint that the film had a blockbuster weekend opening. Brahmastra (Hindi version) collected Rs 31.5 Crore on Friday, Rs 36 Crore on Saturday and an estimated Rs 39 Crore on Sunday. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 106.50 Crore (estimated).
In the South market, the film did a business of Rs 5 Crore on Friday, Rs 4.50 Crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 Crore on Sunday taking the weekend total to Rs 13.75 Crore. The total All India weekend collection now stands at Rs 120.25 Crore.
Brahmastra is the biggest opening weekend for Ranbir Kapoor surpassing his previous record-holder Sanju (Rs 120. 06 Crore) which released in 2019.
Now, it needs to be seen whether the film will continue to have a strong hold on Monday as well to continue its successful run at the ticket counters.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmastra touted to be a trilogy, features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, a Mumbai-based DJ who discovers his power to control fire, unknown that the universe has some bigger plans in store for him. Besides him, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in a special appearance.
