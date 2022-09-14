Ayan Mukerji's latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has given the Hindi Film Industry a big reason to cheer after a long dry spell at the box office post COVID-19 pandemic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles, the fantasy adventure is winning the hearts of the audience despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics.

Upon its release last week (September 9), the hugely-mounted film shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non holiday day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film in terms of net collections. Over the weekend, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer minted impressive numbers which resulted into an excellent three-day total of Rs 119 Crore (nett) in all languages, stated a report in Pinkvilla.

The magnum opus passed the crucial Monday test as it witnessed just a nominal dip and went on to collect Rs 16.25 Crore (nett). Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 5, the report further stated that it had a steady hold at the box office and raked in Rs 12.3 to Rs 13 Crore in all languages. Globally, Brahmastra crossed Rs 225 Crore-mark in its first weekend and became the third film after Master and RRR to top at the box office.

Previously, Ranbir had reacted to the film's success during his surprise visit to a theatre with director Ayan Mukerji and said, "Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hai (The love being received from the audience is the biggest Brahmastra for us)." He had also said that he is extremely happy and proud for Ayan Mukerji and added that the director had worked really hard for the film.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni making guest appearances.