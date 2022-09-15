Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra is having a successful run in cinema halls. The fantasy adventure which opened to mixed reviews from the critics, grew from strength to strength over the weekend and continues on the weekdays.

According to a report in Sacnik in terms of net box office collections, Brahmastra got a smashing opening of Rs 36.42 Crore. The film picked up business on Saturday and Sunday and collected Rs 42.41 Crore and Rs 45.66 Crore respectively. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial passed the Monday test with flying colours and raked in Rs 16.5 Crore. It saw a nominal dip in its collections on Tuesday and minted Rs 12.68 Crore. On Wednesday, it collected Rs 10.70 Crore (early estimates).

The total box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 164.37 Crore (nett in all languages). After crossing Rs 150-Crore mark, the movie is now heading towards Rs 200-Crore club.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Firstpost, Ayan Mukerji opened up on the success of Brahmastra and said, "If I have to be honest, I did feel we were on to something that would excite the audience. This feeling was there, the instinct was very strong. It was a very new, unformed kind of a film. I always felt this fantasy story with very interesting visuals, VFX action, taking inspiration from mystical, spiritual India, I felt the subject had some potency and I always felt the audience will come in hoards to watch this film."

He continued, "And since we are talking now after the release, I feel pretty good that it actually translated because a lot of people make films and you come to know there's something about a film that will pull in the audience. Sometimes, projects like these that are unsafe, when they release, people feel the vibe was missing. I don't want to take names of other films but you realize on Friday only the film is not working. Brahmastra has delivered that pull. So I feel very happy about it."

Mounted as a trilogy, the first part of the film titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan doing guest appearances.

Ayan in his recent interview, revealed that they are eyeing for a 2025 release for the second part of the franchise titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. However, he continued to remain tight-lipped about the cast.