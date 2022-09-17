After closing its opening week with an all India nett total of Rs 173.20 Crore, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva saw a surprise jump in its box office collection on second Friday (Day 8).
Brahmastra Day 8 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Witnesses A Jump
The Ayan Mukerji directorial minted an estimated box office collection of Rs 10.30 Crore on its eighth day of release which means that the film will now smoothly enter Rs 200-Crore club in this week.
According to a report in Sacnik in terms of net box office collection, previously, after a impressive opening weekend of Rs 124.49 Crore, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva passed the crucial Monday test with Rs 16.5 Crore. It continued to remain steady on the weekdays and collected Rs 12.68 Crore on Tuesday, Rs 10.53 Crore on Wednesday and Rs 9.02 Crore on Thursday.
The total eight-day box office collection of Brahmastra now stands at Rs 183.52 Crore (nett in all languages).
Day 1- Rs 36.42 Crore
Day 2- Rs 42.41 Crore
Day 3- Rs 45.66 Crore
Day 4- Rs 16.50 Crore
Day 5- Rs 12.68 Crore
Day 6- Rs 10.53 Crore
Day 7- Rs 9.02 Crore
Day 8- Rs 10.30 Crore (estimated)
Total- Rs 183.52 Crore (nett in all languages)
Prior Brahmastra Part One: Shiva's release, the movie had faced boycott calls on social media. However, despite all this, the Ranbir-Alia starrer still managed to attract cinegoers to the theatres.
In a recent interview with News18, Ayan reacted to these trends and said that though the Brahmastra team cared for what people said, they were okay at the same time as they were focused on their film and the overall message of the film was love. He also urged everyone to watch the film 'including the people who are making all the noise'.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in cameos.
- Aryan Khan Returns To Mumbai; Greets Admirers At The Airport, Accepts Rose From A Fan
- Alia Bhatt Responds To Negative Criticism around Brahmastra; “Focus On The Positive…”
- Brahmastra Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Continues To Impress
- After Shah Rukh Khan, Now Nagarjuna Hints At A Spin-Off Of His Brahmastra Character
- Karan Johar Reveals About His Relationship On Koffee With Karan; Thanks Varun Dhawan For Support
- Ayan Mukerji Responds To Criticism Of Brahmastra’s Dialogues
- Erica Fernandes On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra: It Was A Great Try But Not A Successful One
- Mouni Roy On Claims That She Overshadowed Ranbir-Alia In Brahmastra: I Cannot Even Imagine A Thought Like That
- Weekly Box Office Analysis: Brahmastra Tops Worldwide Collections! Exclusive BO Report
- Kangana Ranaut Doubts Brahmastra's Box Office Numbers; 'Movie Mafia Decides Which Film Will Be Declared Hit'
- Brahmastra Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Film Sails Past Rs 150-Crore Mark
- Alia Bhatt To Get An ‘All Girls’ Baby Shower; Soni Razdan And Neetu Kapoor To Host