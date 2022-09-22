While Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's epic fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues its stupendous run at the box office, this week sees the release of R Balki's much-awaited psychological thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist in the cinema halls.

Touted to be a tribute to one of Indian cinema's finest filmmakers Guru Dutt, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles.

With the unusual collaboration of Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol for the first time on screen, the film has already caught everyone's attention. The former coming fresh from the success of his last release Sita Ramam and the latter making a comeback of sorts on screen, the audience is in for a treat.

The R Balki-directorial is hitting the screens on Friday (September 23). On this day, several theatre chains across the country will be celebrating 'National Cinema Day' by slashing the ticket rates of the movies playing in their cinema halls to Rs 75. This has helped the footfall for Chup as early reports state that the advanced booking of the film has surpassed that of movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Laal Singh Chaddha.

As per a report in Sacnilk, Chup has sold 111352 tickets surpassing the overall advance booking of star-studded films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, to name a few. Going by this trend, Chup which is made on an estimated budget of Rs 10 Crore, the psychological thriller is likely mint an opening of around Rs 2-3 Crore, which might shoot higher depending on how the capacity of the properties.

With a big thumbs up coming from the audience who watched the film at the recently-held preview screenings across several cities, Chup might spring a surprise at the box office.

The R Balki film revolves around a serial killer who targets film critics who are dishonest about their work. Apart from this film, R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana's Dhokha: Round D Corner also releases in theatres on September 23. A report in Sacnilk states that the film had sold 50900 tickets at the box office as of Wednesday.

Which film will hit the bull's eye? Only time will answer.