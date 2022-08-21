After the 2018 love triangle Manmarziyan, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu teamed up again for a film titled Dobaaraa which released in cinema halls on Friday (August 19).

The sci-fi thriller which revolves around the concept of parallel universes with a 'thrilling' twist, received positive reviews from the critics. On the first day of its release, the film fared a little better than expected amid the current scenario prevailing in the Hindi Film Industry.

The Taapsee Pannu-starrer collected Rs 72 lakhs on Friday. The opening collection of this film is higher than the actress' last theatrical release Shabaash Mithu. The latter, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, had collected just Rs 40 lakhs on Day 1.



Talking about Dobaaraa's performance at the box office on Day 2, early trends suggest that the Anurag Kashyap-directorial showed minimal growth and raked in collections in the range of Rs 70-75 lakhs on its second day of release.

Prior the film's release, Taapsee had shared a note from the makers of the film which spoke about the joy of making a good film for the cinegoers. She had captioned it as, "The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success."

She had further added, "Here's a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn't undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance 🙏🏽 #Dobaaraa releasing TOMORROW!"

Dobaaraa is an adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage.