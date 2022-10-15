Ayushmann Khurrana is known for having a knack for unconventional scripts. Adding one more name to this filmography is Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial debut Doctor G which released in cinema halls on Friday (October 14, 2022).

The social comedy opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Sans any heavy promotions and buzz, Doctor G started its journey at the box office on a slow note. As a report in Sacnik, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer minted around Rs 2 Crore on its first day of release.

Day 1- Rs 2 Crore

Speaking about what drew him towards the film, Ayushmann Khurrana earlier told ETimes in an interview, "Dr Uday Gupta's character doesn't know that he is a chauvinist and patriarchal in his thinking. It is more dangerous when you come across a sweet, harmless-looking guy, and then you get to know the person and realise that he is a typical guy - and by that, I mean he is a chauvinist. So, it's not a black-and-white character. Dr Uday has the potential to become a nice guy or someone who believes in gender parity. That's his journey in the film. Unfortunately, we live in a man's world, and more films and art forms should be introduced that drive this message forward."

Doctor G has Ayushmann Khurrana essaying the role of Dr Uday Gupta who reluctantly seeks admission in the gynaecology department of a medical college in Bhopal only to discover that he will be a part of an all-female batch.

The social comedy also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.

Besides Doctor G, Parineeti Chopra's Code Name: Tiranga also hit the big screens on October 14. Going by the early buzz, the espionage thriller also received a lackluster response and collected around Rs 30 Lakhs on Day 1.