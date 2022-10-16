After Anubhav Sinha's Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana recently marked his return on the big screen with Anubhuti Kashyap's social comedy Doctor G in which he essays the role of a gynaecologist who gets enrolled in an all-female's batch in a medical college.
Doctor G Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Social Comedy Witnesses Growth
The film locked horns with Parineeti Chopra's Code Name: Tiranga. Despite mixed reviews and low-key promotions, the film receiving an opening of Rs 3.87 Crore on its first day of release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "Despite low pre-release buzz, #DoctorG puts up a decent total on Day 1... National chains fare better, while mass pockets are extremely dull... Has scope for improvement on Day 2 and 3... Needs that push for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.87 cr. #India biz."
Speaking about its performance on Day 2, trade insiders hint that the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer has witnessed a jump of around 25%. As per a report in Sacnilk, Doctor G collected around Rs 5 Crore on Saturday. The total two-day box office collection now stands at around Rs 8.87 Crore.
Day 1- Rs 3.87 Crore
Day 2- Rs 5 Crore
Ayushmann Khurrana was earlier quoted as saying, "I wanted to be a doctor in life, nobody knows about it. I tried Physics, chemistry, and bio in the 11th and 12th. I have even given PMT exams, CBSE PMT Karnataka CET, all these exams I had gone through the drill. Not in real life, but at least I become a doctor in the film."
Set in a medical college, the coming-of-age medical dramedy also features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.
- Shefali Shah Says She Was Obsessed With Sridevi; 'Slowly I Started Imitating Her..'
- Doctor G Day 1 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets A Decent Start
- Doctor G Actor Rakul Preet Singh Addresses The Difference Between 'Male Touch And A Doctor's Touch'
- Doctor G Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Delivers Some Laughs And Challenges Gender Stereotypes
- Rakul Preet Singh Laughs Off Her Marriage Reports; 'It's Funny How I Don't Have News About My Life'
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Rakul Preet Singh: I Don't Understand The Term Pan-India; Every Film Is An Indian Film
- Doctor G Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Struggle As A Male Gynaecologist Will Leave You In Splits
- Darlings Actress Shefali Shah: 2022 Has Been An Amazing And Creatively Satisfying Year
- Shefali Shah Wants People To Stick To Their Word; Criticises Filmmaker's Obsession Of Casting Popular Stars
- Rakul Preet Singh On Playing A Condom-Tester In Chhatriwali: We Are Not Showing Anything Sleazy
- Rakul Preet Singh Is Open To Doing A Show Or A Movie On OTT Platform; Says 'The Role Has To Be Kickass'
- Rakul Preet On Her Marriage Rumours With Jackky Bhagnani In 2022: I Will Be The First Person To Talk About It