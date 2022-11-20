Drishyam 2 BO Report Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Crime Thriller On Its Way To Become Hit; Earns Rs 21 cr
Ajay Devgn has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days and rightfully so. After all, his much anticipated release Drishyam 2 has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has been the sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam and has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And as Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family's story is back on the big screen, fans have been singing praises for the storyline and the stupendous performances by the cast.
Drishyam 2 Gets A Strong Start At The Box Office
Drishyam 2 has also witnessed a grand opening at the box office and managed to make a collection of Rs 15 cr on the first day. Interestingly, the Ajay Devgn starrer had beaten the first day collections of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was one of the biggest hits of the year so far.
Drishyam 2 Maintains Strong At Box Office On Day 2
And now, Drishyam 2 continues to have a strong hold at the box office as it has witnessed an upward trend in the collection on the second day of release. According to a report published in Box Office India, Drishyam 2 has made a collection of Rs 21 crores on the second day.
Drishyam 2 Comes With An Intriguing Cast
Talking about the cast, apart from Ajay, Drishyam 3 also features Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in the lead and each one of them was seen reprising their respective roles. On the other hand, Akshaye Khanna was a new addition to the cast and his performance has been grabbing a lot of attention.
Ajay Devgn On Drishyam 2 Comparisons With Mohanlal Starrer
For the uninitiated, Drishyam 2 happens to be the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam crime thriller of the same name. And as there have been comparisons between the two movies, Ajay clarified, 'There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you'.
Ajay Devgn To Collaborate with Tabu Again
Meanwhile, after winning praises for their performance in Drishyam 2, Ajay and Tabu will be seen sharing the screen space once again in Bholaa which is a remake of a Tamil action thriller. Besides, Ajay will also be seen in Maidaan wherein he will play the role of a football coach.
