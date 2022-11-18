Drishyam 2 Day 1 BO: Ajay Devgn To Get One Of His Biggest Openers; Movie To Earn Double Digits Collections
Ajay Devgn has been all over the news these days for his recent release Drishyam 2. The movie, which also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna and Rajat Kapoor in the lead, has hit the theatres today and has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. For the uninitiated, Drishyam 2 happens to be the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam crime thriller of the same name. And as Drishyam 2 has been released, there are speculations about its box office run.
Drishyam Day 1 Box office Predictions
According to a report published in Box Office India, Drishyam 2 will witness a very good start at the box office and the opening day numbers will be a huge surprise. The report also suggested that Drishyam 2 is likely to become one of the biggest openings ever for Ajay Devgn starrer on a non holiday and can connect more than Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In fact, it is expected that the movie will witness a double digit opening at the ticket windows.
Decent Review to get good word of mouth
So far, Drishyam 2 has been witnessing rave reviews from the audience. In fact, netizens have already declared it a hit and all praises for the storyline. Amid the rave reviews, it is reported that positive word of mouth will also help in booming the collections.
Drishyam 2 leaked online; Will it affect collections?
As Drishyam 2 continues to create a massive buzz, Drishyam 2 was leaked online within hours of release. It was reported that the Abhishek Pathak directorial was available for free download on several torrent sites. We wonder if it will affect the collections of Drishyam 2.
Ajay remembers Nishikant Kamat
As Drishyam 2 hit the screens today, Ajay got emotional as he remembered Nishikant Kamat. For the uninitiated, Nishikant Kamat was the director of the 2015 release Drishyam. Taking to social media, Ajay shared a throwback pic and wrote, 'Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I'm taking a moment to remember Nishi... #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2'.
Ajay Devgn upcoming movies
After Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Maidaan wherein he will be playing the role of a football coach. Besides, he will also be working on Kaithi remake Bholaa which will also star Tabu and Sanjay Mishra in the lead.
