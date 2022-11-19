Box Office: Drishyam 2 Takes Second Biggest Start Of 2022; Beats Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Flying Start For ‘Drishyam 2’

While Bollywood has been going through a rough patch, Ajay Devgn's film has rejuvenated the industry and took an opening of Rs 15. 38 crore in India.

Second Biggest Opening Of 2022

While 'Drishyam 2' failed to cross the opening day collections (Rs 36 crore) of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', it has successfully beaten Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and is now the second biggest opener of the year in Bollywood. The horror-comedy earned Rs 14.11 crore on the first day of its release.

Advertisement

Rs 50 Crore Weekend On The Cards

Seeing the current scenario, 'Drishyam 2' is expected to witness a jump of around 25-35% on the second day and is likely to cross the Rs 50 crore mark over the weekend. Looks like, the turbulent phase of the Hindi film industry is going to end with the Ajay Dvegn-starrer.

‘Drishyam 2’ Overtakes ‘Tanhaji’

In an interesting turn of events, 'Drishyam 2' overtakes the first day collections of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The biggest hit of 2020, 'Tanhaji' collected Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day.

‘Drishyam 2’ - Devgn’s First Hit Of 2022 As Protagonist

This year, the superstar played pivotal roles in films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', and 'Thank God' while 'Runway 34' was his only release of 2022 as a protagonist before 'Drishyam 2'. While 'Runway 34' flopped badly, 'Drishyam 2' is expected to be Ajay's first hit of the year as the protagonist.