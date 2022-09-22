Film trade expert Girish Wankhede writes exclusively for Filmibeat on last week's box office collections and film analysis.

It's a dream run for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra and so is it for the exhibitors. The film showed some drop in the box office numbers on the weekdays, but again saw a surge on the second weekend. The international euphoria about Brahmastra is still intact and the on-and-off domestic controversies and word-of-mouth publicity have kept it atop in the mainstream news.

Brahmastra Box Office

It eventually is helping Brahmastra in its second week in theatres, which witnessed houseful shows at some centres in India. While the first week of Brahmastra in India closed at Rs 173.22 crore approximately, the second weekend made it cross the coveted Rs 200-crore number, which is upbeat for the entertainment industry that has suffered in recent times.

Brahmastra generated a respectable Rs 10.6 crore on Friday i.e. the first day of its second week. On Saturday, it collected Rs 15.38 crore and another Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday, which was excellent. Monday saw a sharp drop and stood at Rs 4.65 crore, and Tuesday saw a further drop to Rs 4.20 crore. The 12-day collection of Brahmastra tallies to Rs 224.10 crore, which is satisfactory owing to the buzz and reviews but still far below if we consider the landing cost of the project.

Middle-Class Love Box Office

Middle-Class Love was another lacklustre Hindi release without any buzz or any prominent publicity plug. Directed by Ratnaa Sinha and produced by Benaras Mediaworks and Zee Studios, this Hindi romcom features Sanjay Bishnoi, Prit Kamani, Manoj Pahwa and Eisha Singh was a dud at box office. It opened with 1.20 crore on Friday and went on to make Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 1 crore on Sunday; thus, totaling to Rs 3.45 crore as the first weekend collection.

Maa Da Ladla Box Office

A prominent Punjabi film titled Maa Da Ladla generated quite an excitement at the beginning and was able to consolidate its position as a modest grosser. Directed by Uday Pratap Singh, this comedy drama features Tarsem Jassar and Neeru Bajwa and revolves around a struggling actor. It made Rs 0.33 crore on Day 1 i.e. on Friday, 16 September; Rs 0.40 crore on Day 2, Rs 0.54 crore on Day 3, which was quite a good start. On Monday, it scored a respectable Rs 0.25 crore and on Tuesday, it grabbed Rs 0.21 crore, which is considerable. The 5-day gross stands at Rs 1.73 crore, which is average considering the modestly placed cost of production.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Box Office

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is another Tamil crime action drama, which released in the week on Thursday, 15 September. Featuring Simbu (Silambarasan TR), Siddhi Idnani and Neeraj Madhav, this highly anticipated film opened huge, with Rs 10 crore collections, but had a mixed word of mouth. On Friday, it dropped to Rs 6 crore ancd on Saturday, it made Rs 8.6 crore. Sunday saw a jump with a collection of Rs 10.75 crore, and Monday again a huge drop with Rs 2.6 crore. On Tuesday, it generated Rs 1.9 crore and thus scored Rs 39.85 crore in 6 days.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Box Office

Another Telugu romantic drama film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali also released on Friday, 16 September amidst high expectations. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, it features Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty and was made at a modest budget of Rs 20 crore.

The film opened with Rs 0.45 crore and further sank to Rs 0.34 crore on its first Saturday. Sunday had a further drop with collections of Rs 0.25 crore, and Monday collected Rs 0.19 crore. Tuesday, it trembled again with Rs 0.15 crore. It generated a total of Rs 1.38 crore in 5 days, which makes it a legitimate flop.