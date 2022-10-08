Vikas Bahl's family dramedy Goodbye featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, hit the theatrical screens today (October 7, 2022). The film marks the Hindi film debut of Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna.

Upon its theatrical release, the Big B-Rashmika Mandanna starrer received positive reviews from the critics and also struck a chord with the audience. Speaking about its first-day box office performance, as per a report in Sacnilk, early trends suggest that the film collected an opening of around Rs 1.50 Crore (nett).

Day 1- Rs 1.50 Crore

The film will highly rely on positive word of mouth to pick business on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking about what made say her yes to Goodbye, Rashmika earlier told India Today, "The second I read the script, which just took me an hour, it was just so easily flowing, that it took me literally an hour and I immediately made a call saying I had to be a part of this firm. Because I just felt that I didn't want to let this go. You just want to be a part of this script. And that was it. Also, of course, when I got to know through all my friends that it was Vikas Bahl directing it, I was like 'Oh, wow' and then Amitabh Bachchan in the film was like a cherry on the top."

Vikas Bahl's Goodbye revolves around a dysfunctional family who gather under one roof upon the passing away of a key family member and how it helps to find a bond that they seem to have forgotten with passing time.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvRam and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.