Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's family drama Goodbye was touted to be one of the most anticipated films of this year. Helmed by Vikas Bahl who is known for films like Queen and Super 30, the film marked the Bollywood debut of South beauty Rashmika Mandanna.

However, the excitement and positive reviews by critics failed to translate into footfalls on its opening day. While the makers didn't release the official box office figures, early estimates stated that the Big B-Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected around Rs 1.20 Crore on its first day of release.

Speaking about its performance at the ticket counters on Day 2, initial trade reports hint that Goodbye earned around Rs 1.50 Crore on Day 2. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 2.70 Crore (estimated)

Day 1- Rs 1.20 Crore

Day 2- Rs 2.70 Crore

Talking about teaming up with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, director Vikas Bahl earlier revealed in an interview, "I wrote the role of father in this film keeping Bachchan sahib in mind. He was overjoyed when I told him about one of my friends' conversations about his death with his father. Then I narrated the script to him. He looked more excited to work in this film. I went to him thinking that if Bachchan sahib is not ready, then I will stage a dharna at his house."

Goodbye features Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvRam and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film which released in cinema halls on October 7, is bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.