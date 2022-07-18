Rajkummar Rao stepped into Vishwak Sen's shoes for the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, HIT: The First Case. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the thriller also features Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role.

The Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience upon its theatrical release and minted Rs 1.35 Crore on Friday. With positive word of mouth, the film witnessed a slight upward trend over the weekend as it went on to collect Rs 2.01 Crore and Rs 2.23 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The total three-day box office collection of HIT: The First Case stands at Rs 5.59 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#HIT: #TheFirstCase finds flavour amongst [premium] multiplexes, but the weekend total is far from satisfactory [despite day-wise growth]... Weekdays crucial... Needs to maintain Day 1 levels on Day 4... Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.01 cr, Sun 2.23. Total: ₹ 5.59 cr. #India biz."

The film has time until Thursday to add some more numbers to its total box office collection until Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's much anticipated action adventure, Shamshera hits the big screens on Friday (July 22).

Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case fared better than the other release, Taapsee Pannu's sports biopic, Shabaash Mithu which managed to collect just Rs 1.65 Crore in its three days of box office run.

The poor performance of both, HIT: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu has benefited Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's romantic drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo which in its fourth week of release, has minted Rs 83.12 Crore. The Raj Mehta directorial has already crossed Rs 100-Crore mark worldwide.