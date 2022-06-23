After Good Newwz, directorial Raj Mehta is back with another family entertainer titled Jugjugg Jeeyo. The much anticipated movie headlined by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Fans are excited to watch Varun and Kiara share screen space for the first time.
Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Prediction: Will Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Do A Happy Dance?
Right from the time Jugjugg Jeeyo was announced by makers, it was a talking point for many reasons. One of them being the film touted as Neetu Kapoor's comeback on celluloid after a long sabbatical. The family drama also makes her first on screen appearance post her actor-husband Rishi Kapoor's demise.
Jugjugg Jeeyo had to face a few delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that hasn't dampened the spirits of fans. The trailer of the film received a positive response, and the songs too have been well received by the audience.
The Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer has a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes. According to reports, the advance booking of the film is quite well. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film sold approximately 28,000/29, 000 tickets at the three national chains as of Wednesday mid-night.
Previously, a report in Boxoffice India stated, "The box office which has been in the doldrums for a few weeks as far as new releases are concerned saw better news today as the advances of Jugjugg Jiyo started pretty well. Its not some huge advance but there is some heartening movement with advance sales and hopefully it continues over the next five or six days with this early advance start. The film will also require some healthy advances before release as it will generally be catering to the major multiplexes and the urban centres."
Going by the early trends, Jugjugg Jeeyo is expected to mint a double-digit number on its opening day. It is likely to mint Rs 10+ Crore on its first day of release. If the film turns out to be good then, it might witness some impressive growth over the weekend.
Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Jugjugg Jeeyo revolves around two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage.
