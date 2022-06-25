After Good Newwz, Raj Mehta's second directorial Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor released in cinema halls on Friday (June 24). Touted to be a family entertainer, the film revolves around post marriage issues between two couples from different generations.
Jugjugg Jeeyo Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Varun-Kiara's Film Fared On First Day Of Release
Besides the positive response from the preview shows, the film also managed to win the hearts of the audience though it received a mixed response from the critics. According to reports, Jugjugg Jeeyo released in around 3300 screens across the country.
Going by the early buzz, the Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer is expected to mint in the range of Rs 8 to Rs 10 Crore on its opening day. If the film receives a positive word of mouth, the business is expected to grow over the weekend.
Trade analyst Girish Johar was earlier quoted as saying by Indian Express, "The advance booking levels are decent and it is yet to pick up. The trailer was quite appreciated when it was released. Music is also doing good. Even at the ground promotional level, the team is going all out. In a nutshell, the awareness level is quite high. The buzz is good. I am hoping for a good start for it at the box office."
He had further added, "JugJugg Jeeyo is a bit urban, typical Dharma glossy film. So, it will get a good start in Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mysore, and the top 20 cities."
Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Jugjugg Jeeyo marks the Bollywood debut of content creator-actor Prajakta Kohli. The film also stars Maniesh Paul in a pivotal role.
