Kantara (Hindi) Heading For Blockbuster Status, Phone Bhoot Shows Steady Growth, Mili Wins Appreciation

The weekend gone by saw three new films releasing in theatres - Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL. Meanwhile, Kantara (Hindi) has anyways been running strong. Between these four films, around 20 crores came at the box office. To think of it, half of it actually came from Kantara (Hindi) which is now running in its fourth week.

Let's talk about the Rishab Shetty film first. The film stayed steady on Friday with 2.10 crores. However, the real magic took place on Saturday when the jump was almost 100% with the 4 crores milestone been crossed. Now that's truly remarkable since one has hardly heard of a film to be doing that and that too in its fourth week. However such fabulous has been the feedback for the film which is now spreading fast across the country that collections have started coming in from all pockets. That's what has pushed the film to 62 crores* already and the trend is pretty much setting the stage for 80 crores mark to be crossed, hence qualifying it to be a blockbuster.

Advertisement

Amongst the new releases, it's Phone Bhoot which is doing the best business. The collections currently stand at 7.85 crores, though given the merits they should have been in 10-12 crores range at least. The film is good fun, especially for the youth, and it's rather surprising that the footfalls haven't gone up the way they should have. That's the state of affairs for over 90% of the releases this year where the films have done lesser business than how it would have been during the pre-pandemic times. Audiences need a lot of push and positive word of mouth when it comes to stepping into theatres when it comes to non-event releases and one just hopes that this happens indeed for Phone Bhoot.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor can be happy with the fact that Mili has fetched her some good appreciation. She was taken seriously as an actress with Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl as well, and now with Mili it has been established all over again in the current generation of actress, she has in it to play some of the most difficult roles with ease in front of the camera. The film's business is of course low at 1.50 crores* and rest assured there would be a lot of eyeballs for it once it arrives on the OTT.

As for Double XL, there is nothing really to cheer about as barely 0.50 crores came in. Neither is there appreciation for the film nor are there any footfalls. The film will fold up under the 1 crore mark and has emerged as a theatrical disaster. Again, the response would be better on OTT.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited