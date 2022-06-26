Kartik Aaryan is riding on an all-time high horse, as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is running undefeated at the box office and also on OTT. Decimating competition week after week and setting multiple records, Kartik has now managed to gross a total of over 200 Crores worldwide for the first time in a calendar year.
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Now Crosses 260 Crores Globally, Setting Records One After The Other!
With Rs. 218.14 Crores gross from the Indian Market and a further Rs. 42.61 Crores gross from overseas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to collect a whole 260 Cr. at the worldwide box office.
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worldwide box office:
India Nett: Rs. 183.24 crore
India Gross: Rs. 218.14 crore
Overseas Gross: Rs. 42.61 crore
Worldwide Gross: Rs. 260.75 crore
The actor is riding high at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty ahead.
