Vidyut Jammwal-Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 released in theatres on Friday (July 8). Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the action-thriller is a sequel of Khuda Haafiz which saw a direct to digital release in theatres in 2020.

Upon its release this week, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 was hailed by fans for Vidyut Jammwal's action sequences. However, the film started its journey on a slow note at the box office. According to the early trends, the Vidyut Jammwal-Shivaleeka Oberoi's film minted around Rs 1.50-1.60 Crore nett on the first day of its release.

It needs to be seen whether the Faruk Kabir directorial will pick up business on Saturday and Sunday to mount a respectable weekend.

Speaking about why the makers came up with the idea of a sequel to Khuda Haafiz which was inspired by true events, Vidyut recently told ETimes in an interview, "Khuda Haafiz saw a happy ending with the protagonist rescuing his kidnapped wife from the fresh traders and bringing her back. One fine evening, Faruk (Kabir, director), who was in touch with the couple, told me that it isn't as easy as it looks for them. The woman, who went through a tough time after being kidnapped, continues to battle trauma as she struggles to lead a normal life here. Some people judge her. So, she ends up switching her job constantly. Her husband, too, is facing trying times as he is also judged."

Vidyut said that the director Faruk Kabir told him about how that couple is going through an 'agni pariksha' where people have sympathy for them, but they are not letting them be. He shared that the filmmaker then suggested him that they could make a film with a story that talks about what happens after a happy ending.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 revolves around Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nandini (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who after overcoming all odds, find their lives getting torn apart again due to a bizarre twist of fate.