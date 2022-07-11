After a slow start at the box office, Vidyut Jammwal-Shivaleeka Oberoi's action thriller Khuda Haafiz: Chapter showed some growth in its business on Saturday and Sunday thus resulting the film to mint a decent weekend.

The Kabir Faruk directorial collected an opening of Rs 1.30 Crore on Friday. With some good word of mouth and owing to Eid, the movie minted Rs 1.72 Crore and Rs 3.13 Crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 6.15 Crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 witness good gains... Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz... Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4... Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz."