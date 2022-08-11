Two of Bollywood's biggest films, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is releasing in cinema halls today on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. While the first one is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, the second film features Akshay as a sweetshop owner who is struggling to get his sisters married.

While both the movies have generated a lot of buzz among the cinegoers, trade experts feel that Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha has an upper hand over Akshay's Raksha Bandhan. The advance ticket sales of the former is higher than the latter. While Laal Singh Chaddha has sold 63000 tickets at the three national chains, Raksha Bandhan has sold 34000 tickets.

A News18 report quoted film business expert and producer Girish Johar as saying, "As of now, before the release, there are no two ways about that - it's Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir is returning after four years so everyone's looking forward to it. He has been delivering quality content in the past. Even with Thugs of Hindostan, although the film did not do well, the film did get one of the biggest openings. So with regard to advance ticket sales, Laal Singh Chaddha is higher than Raksha Bandhan."

On being asked if the ongoing boycott trends on social media will hamper Laal Singh Chaddha's box office performance, Johar said that he thinks the audience doesn't bother about what's trending on social media. According to him, if they have liked the trailer and they can watch either or both of them. He said that if a movie is good then people will go to watch it regardless of the social media trend. But if it's not, then it's performance at the box office would get affected.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Amul Mohan believes that the long weekend could impact the performance of both the films in a negative way.

"This time, the Raksha Bandhan weekend extends into the Independence Day weekend. While it could appear beneficial for the movies, giving people enough time to go watch the movie, there is a flip side to it as well. During long weekends, people are in transit. They prefer going on short trips. To top it off, it is Rakhi wherein families usually plan reunions and people are usually occupied with meeting siblings. So this could impact the morning shows. Nevertheless, those who want to go watch might go watch on the first day," News18 quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, out of these two movies, which one are you looking forward to watch? Let us know in the comment box.