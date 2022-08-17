Laal Singh Chaddha VS Raksha Bandhan Day 6 Box Office Collection: Both The Films Witness Big Drop

After a gap of four years, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan marked his return on the big screen with Advait Chandan's much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha which hit the screens on August 11.

On the same day, Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan also released in theatres. The film marked Akshay's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after the 2021 film Atrangi Re which also featured Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Unfortunately, both the Independence Day releases (Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan) failed to impress cinegoers and set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Both the movies also received mixed reviews from the critics.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan-starrer made on an estimated budget of Rs 180 Crore, received a lukewarm opening of Rs 12 Crore. Over the weekend, the film failed to score big and manage to rake in Rs 37.96 Crore. The film witnessed a drop on Monday and collected Rs 7.87 Crore taking the total five-day collection to Rs 45.83 Crore.

Advertisement Advertisement

With it comes to its performance on Day 2, early trends suggest that the film plummeted further and collected around Rs 1-2 Crore on Day 6.

Coming to Raksha Bandhan, the Akshay Kumar film was panned for its regressive storyline upon release and managed to mint an opening of Rs 8.20 Crore. However like Laal Singh Chaddha, this movie also failed to meet the expectations of the audience and collected just Rs 34.47 Crore in five days.

Talking about how it fared at the ticket windows, Raksha Bandhan also crashed at the box office on Tuesday and as per early estimates, collected between Rs 1-2 Crore.

It's shocking how both the films have underperformed at the box office.