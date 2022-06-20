Sabbir Khan's action entertainer Nikamma hit the theatrical screens on Friday (June 17). Touted to be Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood comeback after almost seven years, the film features Abhimanyu Dassani and marks the Hindi film debut of singer Shirley Setia.
Nikamma Day 3 Box Office Collection: Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty's Film Fails To Attract The Audience
Unfortunately upon its release on Friday, the Abhimanyu Dassani film received negative reviews from the critics. The film performed better in the mass centres than metros. However, the film failed to witness a major growth in its business over the weekend and crashed at the box office.
Nikamma received an opening collection of Rs 51 lakhs. It collected Rs 48 lakhs on Saturday and Rs 52 lakhs on Sunday. The total three-day box office now stands at Rs 1.51 Crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and wrote, "#Nikamma meets with a tragic fate... After a low starting point [Day 1], the dismal response on Day 2 and 3 seals its fate... Fri 51 lacs, Sat 48 lacs, Sun 52 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.51 cr. #India biz."
Speaking about Nikamma before the film's release, Shilpa had earlier said in an interview, "This is the movie for a comeback like mine. When you watch the film, you will understand why. I watched the film yesterday as I am flying out tonight for a month, and I was nervous as always, but a little more. After the film ended, I was happy that I had done justice to my character, whatever fate it meets at the box-office!"
She had further added, "The biggest actors and movies have not done well recently-we seem to have lost perspective on movie-making after the pandemic. Earlier, success and failure were a bit predictable!"
- INTERVIEW! Shilpa Shetty: Every Time I Have Hit Ground Zero, My Bounce Back Has Always Been Better
- Nikamma Day 1 Box Office Collection: Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty's Film Opens On A Disappointing Note
- Nikamma Movie Review: Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty's Film Has Nothing To Make You Say 'Killer Lagdi'
- Nikamma Box Office Prediction: Will Abhimanyu Dassani-Shilpa Shetty's Film Succeed In Winning Hearts?
- Shilpa Shetty Recalls When Her Mother Called Her Useless; 'She Bawled For The First Time'
- Not Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty Was Supposed To Make Her Bollywood Debut With A Love Story Starring Ronit Roy
- Shilpa Shetty On Hungama 2: When I Watched The Film, I Felt That 'This Was Not My Character'
- Dance Deewane Juniors: Shilpa Shetty To Sponsor The Education Of Contestant Priyanshi Kanarji
- Shilpa Shetty On Clocking 30 Years In Film Industry: It Has Been A Roller Coaster Ride
- Netizens Compare Shilpa Shetty To Urfi Javed And Poonam Pandey Over Her Latest Fashion Choice
- Shilpa Shetty Opens Up On Dealing With Tough Phase In Her Life
- Nikamma Trailer: Abhimanyu Dassani Fights For His Family In This Sabbir Khan Directorial