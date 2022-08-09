This August 11 (festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan) will see two of Bollywood biggest stars, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan battling it out at the box office with their respective releases, Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Talking about Raksha Bandhan, the film is Akshay Kumar's second outing with filmmaker Aanand L Rai after Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re. The family entertainer revolves around a sweetshop owner who is struggling to get his four sisters married.

The Akshay Kumar film has been certified as U by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved runtime of 1 hour 50 minutes (110 minutes).

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the bookings for Raksha Bandhan are better than Kumar's last outing, Samrat Prithviraj. Akshay's movies generally rely on spot bookings rather than advanced bookings. The report further states that the advanced bookings for Raksha Bandhan are on par with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at a few centres outside the national chains, and even better on the advance front in certain markets like Gujarat.

Going by the early trends, the opening box office collection for Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is likely to be in the range of Rs 8-10 Crore. If the content of the film clicks with the audience, it might witness an increase in its figures over the long-extended week of holidays (which includes Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and Parsi New Year).

If reports are to be believed, the screen count for Raksha Bandhan is approximately 2500 in India.

Akshay Kumar had previously reacted to his film releasing on the same day as Laal Singh Chaddha, and said that he sees it as two big movies coming together instead of a box office clash. He had further added that he hopes that both the films have a good run at the box office.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in key roles.