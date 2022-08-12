This Raksha Bandhan saw two of Bollywood's biggest superstars Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar locking horns at the box office with their respective films, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking about Raksha Bandhan, the film marks Akshay's second collaboration with director Aanand L Rai after the 2021 film Atrangi Re. The family drama revolves around Akshay Kumar's character Kedarnath's relationship with his four sisters and how he struggles to get them hitched.

Despite a superstar like Akshay Kumar headlining the film, the advanced booking for Raksha Bandhan were below expectations. Upon its release, Raksha Bandhan received not-so-favourable reviews from the critics with flak for its regressive story telling.

Having said that, the Aanand L Rai directorial fared slightly better in the hinderlands as compared to the urban centres. With the mass dominated Hindi belts preferring Raksha Bandhan over the other release Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is highly relying on spot bookings for a respectable weekend total.

Advertisement Advertisement

If the early trade reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar's latest outing Raksha Bandhan is likely to mint an opening in the range of Rs 7-9 Crore. As per a tweet by Ornax media, the first day box office collection for Raksha Bandhan has been predicted as Rs 8.5 Crore.

Earlier, in an interview with The National, Akshay Kumar had called Raksha Bandhan his best film ever. He was quoted as saying, "It's been so long that anybody has tried to make a film on siblings, or a brother and sister relationship. And it's a very special film. All I heard was the beginning of the film, the interval point and the end of the film, and I could totally relate to it. So, I decided I wanted to do it."

Besides Akshay Kumar, Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Shrikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur.