Along with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's family entertainer Raksha Bandhan also hit the theatrical screens on Thursday (August 11). However releasing on the holiday of Raksha Bandhan, the Aanand L Rai directorial got a disappointing start at the box office.

Raksha Bandhan minted Rs 8.20 Crore on Day 1. Akshay's earlier releases Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj had opened at Rs 13.25 Crore and Rs 10.70 Crore respectively at the box office.

According to reports, while Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha had an upper hand in the multiplexes, Raksha Bandhan fared slightly better than it in the single screens.

Talking about its performance on its second day of release, the Akshay Kumar-starrer witnessed a drop of around 25% in its box office figures as it was a working day. If the early trends are to be believed, Raksha Bandhan minted a collection in the range of Rs 5 to 7 Crore on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Previously, before the film's release, director Aanand L Rai had said in one of his interviews,"I don't know how much it (the film) will be liked. But I do know that nobody can dislike it. Raksha Bandhan cannot fail to touch the hearts of every Indian. It is the most relatable film I've made."

He had further added, "At a time when we are rapidly losing our family values, Raksha Bandhan will remind us of those family films that told us how important it is to hold on to those ties that make our life meaningful."

However, upon the film's theatrical release, it received flak for its regressive story telling and flimsy plot.

Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as his leading lady.