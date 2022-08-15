Akshay Kumar's festive release Raksha Bandhan has failed to strike a chord with the audience and is having an average run at the box office. Upon its release on the August 11, the film was panned by the critics for its 'regressive' story telling. Going by the box office numbers, it seems like the audience too, is disappointed with this family entertainer.

Raksha Bandhan which released in around 2500 screens across the country, received an opening of Rs 8.20 Crore. It witnessed a drop in its collection on Day 2 as it was a working day and minted Rs 6.40 Crore. On Saturday, the Akshay Kumar-starrer saw a nominal jump in its business and collected Rs 6.51 Crore taking the total three-day collection to Rs 21.11 Crore.

When it comes to its performance at the ticket windows on Day 4, early trends hint that the Akshay Kumar film witnessed a little growth in its business and collected Rs 6-8 Crore. Overall, Raksha Bandhan had a disappointing weekend.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna had hailed director Aanand L Rai for Raksha Bandhan and penned a long note in praise of the film.

Advertisement Advertisement

She had taken to her Instagram handle and written, "Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn't exist. A reality that we wish didn't exist. We have changed terms, from 'dowry' to 'gifts' but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large."

She had further added, "The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It's perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board. Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed."

Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in pivotal roles.