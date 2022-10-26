Ram Setu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Good Start
Akshay Kumar's much awaited action-adventure film Ram Setu released in theatrical screens on Tuesday (October 25, 2022). The movie locked horns with Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Thank God at the box office. Ram Setu opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.
Buzz is that Ram Setu has started off on a rather decent note with occupancy being pegged at 25% over morning shows. However, despite negligible advance booking, the Akshay Kumar-starrer got the walk in audience on board and saw some increase in its business.
As a report in Sacnik, the Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez-Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer minted around Rs 15 Crore on its first day of release.
Day 1- Rs 15 Crore (nett)
Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar was quoted as saying, "Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld."
He had also addressed Ram Setu's box office clash with Thank God and added, "There is no clash. Let's not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It's happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."
Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
