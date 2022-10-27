Ram Setu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees A Slight Dip In Numbers
Akshay Kumar's much awaited film Ram Setu released in cinema halls on Diwali this year. As expected, the action-adventure managed to get a good start at the box office and minted Rs 15.25 Crore on its first day of release.
Despite mixed reviews from the critics, the Akshay Kumar-starrer surpassed the first-day box office collection of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs. 14.11 Crore) to emerge as the fourth-highest opening day grosser of 2022. Trade analysts revealed that the Abhishek Sharma directorial performed well in mass pockets and picked up business in the evening and night shows.
Speaking about its performance on Day 2 (Wednesday), early trends suggest that the film witnessed a slight dip in its box office figures.
As a report in Sacnik, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu collected around Rs 11 Crore on its second day of release. The total two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 26.25 Crore.
Day 1- Rs 15.25 Crore
Day 2- Rs 11 Crore (estimated)
Besides Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu helmed by Abhishek Sharma also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satyadev and Naseer in pivotal role. The film revolves around an atheist archaeologist who races against time to prove the true existence of the Ram Setu bridge before evil forces set out to destroy it.
Speaking about how he got the idea of making Ram Setu, director Abhishek Sharma earlier revealed in an interview, "During the pandemic in 2020, a thought came to me and I began to work on it. I called up Akshay Kumar and he asked me if I had written a screenplay. I wrote it and sent it to him. Akshay sir and Vikram sir (Vikram Sharma of Abundantia Entertainment) jammed on it. We all liked the idea and decided to take this journey together. I thank them for supporting my vision."
- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lawyer On Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Letter: She Shall Fight For Her Dignity
- Ram Setu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Good Start
- Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Is A Bridge Which Struggles To Stay Afloat
- Diwali 2022: Akshay Kumar Performs Puja At His Office On Auspicious Occasion; Extends Best Wishes To Fans
- Ram Setu VS Thank God Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Set Off Fireworks This Diwali?
- Akshay Kumar Slams Report Of Owning A Private Jet Worth Rs 260 Crore; 'Liar, Liar Pants On Fire'
- Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu's Official Video Game Released, Check Out Details
- Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez Head On An Unusual Journey To Unfold A Big Mystery
- EXCLUSIVE! Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Thank God VS Ram Setu Box Office Clash On Diwali
- Akshay Kumar Unveils The First Look Of Ram Setu; Reveals Release Date
- Akshay Kumar Addresses Criticism Over Working On Multiple Films In A Year; 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To...'
- Akshay Kumar Tops Charts Again; Only Bollywood Actor To Feature In Top Ten Male Stars List