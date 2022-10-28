Ram Setu Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Continues To Witness Drop
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much anticipated film Ram Setu arrived in cinema halls on Diwali (October 25, 2022). The film marked the actor's fifth release this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli.
Ram Setu upon its release, received a mixed response from the critics and the audience. However despite this fact, the opening day box office collection of this Abhishek Sharma-directorial crossed that of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is one of the highest grossing movies of 2022.
However, Ram Setu witnessed a decline in its box office collections on its second day of release and collected Rs 11.40 Crore. According to reports, while the Akshay Kumar film held strong at the mass circuits, it failed to pick up business in the major centres.
Speaking about its performance on Day 3 (Thursday), the Akshay Kumar-starrer continued to witness a drop in its box office collections.
According to a report in Sacnik, Ram Setu minted around Rs 8 Crore on its third day of release. The total three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 34.65 Crore.
Day 1- Rs 15.25 Crore
Day 2- Rs 11.40 Crore
Day 3- Rs 8 Crore
It needs to be seen whether the film picks up business over the weekend to mount an impressive total at the box office.
Talking about the action sequences in Ram Setu, director Abhishek Sharma had earlier shared in one of his interviews, "For me, it was the best of both worlds where on one hand, I had two of the best action directors - Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh and on the other hand, I had a man synonymous with action in our country."
He had further added, "The task we had at hand was to create a new type of action, an action which is not your conventional fight sequences but actually using the environment, the world that is available to you to create magic. Akshay sir understood these nuances and helped elevate this with his understanding and experience of action."
Besides Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu touted to be an action adventure, also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. The film marks the Bollywood debut of South actor Satyadev.
