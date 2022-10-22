Ram Setu VS Thank God Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Set Off Fireworks This Diwali?

Since Diwali is considered to be a festival of lights and prosperity, filmmakers look forward to release their movies during this auspicious period. In the past, Bollywood has seen some of the biggest films locking horns in this festive weekend and this year too, we have two of Hindi Film Industry's biggest superstars, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn battling it at the ticket windows with their respective big-ticket flicks.

On October 25 (Tuesday), Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God are slated to hit the marquee. Industry experts are hoping that both the films will draw cine-goers into theatres in huge numbers.

While speaking with Indian Express, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "Ajay and Akshay, both are A-listers and are well-established stars with enormous fan followings. So I guess the film should get a good start because of Diwali, but eventually it will all depend on the content."

Meanwhile, Girish Johar predicted a double-digit opening for both the films. According to him, Ram Setu is likely to mint in the range of Rs 16-18 Crore while Thank God is likely rake in Rs 13-15 Crore on its day of release.

While speaking with the same daily, Taran Adarsh further emphasized on how the low-key promotions of both the movies are likely to affect its box office run.

"Actors should at least go all out to promote their films. By all out I don't mean just releasing the trailer, but talking about the film, and not just in metros but beyond them too. More and more assets of the film should be released by the makers so that they reach out to the common man. Promotions are very important today but they have been low-key for both Ram Setu and Thank God, for reasons only known to the makers," he was quoted as saying.

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu has the superstar essaying the role of an archaelogist who races against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu. Thank God on the other hand, is a family entertainer which revolves around a man who finds himself stuck between life and death post an accident.