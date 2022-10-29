Ram Setu VS Thank God Day 4 Box Office Collection: Both The Films Continue To Slip
On Diwali this year, Akshay Kumar's action-adventure Ram Setu locked horns with Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's family entertainer Thank God. Both the film received mixed reviews from the critics and have failed to mint big numbers despite being star-studded projects.
Speaking about Ram Setu first, the film helmed by Abhishek Sharma, minted Rs 15.24 Crore on its first day of release. The movie beat the opening box office collection of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However from the second day onwards, the film has been witnessing a decline in its business.
If a report in Sacnik is to be believed, Ram Setu collected Rs 6.05 Crore on Friday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 41.45 Crore.
Day 1- Rs 15.25 Crore
Day 2- Rs 11.40 Crore
Day 3- Rs 8.75 Crore
Day 4- Rs 6.05 Crore
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RamSetu continues to slip, drops further on Day 4 [Fri]... Biz needs to grow/jump on Sat - Sun for a respectable *extended* weekend total... Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr, Fri 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 41.45 cr. #India biz."
When it comes to the another release Thank God, the Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer too is failing to rake in big moolah even after being a festive release. Despite being Sidharth's third highest opener after Ek Villain and Brothers, Thank God has fallen short of being a major success in his filmography.
If a report in Sacnik is to be believed, the family entertainer collected Rs 3.30 Crore on Friday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 18.25 Crore (estimated).
Day 1- Rs 8.10 Crore
Day 2- Rs 6 Crore
Day 3- Rs 4.15 Crore
Day 4- Rs 3.30 Crore
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and posted, "#ThankGod continues to struggle... Extremely poor trending... Biz on Sat - Sun is its only hope... Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr, Fri 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 21.55 cr. #India biz."
With both the films struggling to make a mark at the box office, it looks like the festival of Diwali hasn't been a great one for the Hindi Film Industry this year.
- Ram Setu Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Continues To Witness Drop
- Ram Setu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees A Slight Dip In Numbers
- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lawyer On Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Letter: She Shall Fight For Her Dignity
- Ram Setu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Good Start
- Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Is A Bridge Which Struggles To Stay Afloat
- Diwali 2022: Akshay Kumar Performs Puja At His Office On Auspicious Occasion; Extends Best Wishes To Fans
- Ram Setu VS Thank God Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Set Off Fireworks This Diwali?
- Akshay Kumar Slams Report Of Owning A Private Jet Worth Rs 260 Crore; 'Liar, Liar Pants On Fire'
- Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu's Official Video Game Released, Check Out Details
- Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez Head On An Unusual Journey To Unfold A Big Mystery
- EXCLUSIVE! Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Thank God VS Ram Setu Box Office Clash On Diwali
- Akshay Kumar Unveils The First Look Of Ram Setu; Reveals Release Date