Ram Setu VS Thank God Day 4 Box Office Collection: Both The Films Continue To Slip

On Diwali this year, Akshay Kumar's action-adventure Ram Setu locked horns with Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's family entertainer Thank God. Both the film received mixed reviews from the critics and have failed to mint big numbers despite being star-studded projects.

Speaking about Ram Setu first, the film helmed by Abhishek Sharma, minted Rs 15.24 Crore on its first day of release. The movie beat the opening box office collection of Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However from the second day onwards, the film has been witnessing a decline in its business.

If a report in Sacnik is to be believed, Ram Setu collected Rs 6.05 Crore on Friday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 41.45 Crore.

Day 1- Rs 15.25 Crore

Day 2- Rs 11.40 Crore

Day 3- Rs 8.75 Crore

Day 4- Rs 6.05 Crore

Advertisement

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RamSetu continues to slip, drops further on Day 4 [Fri]... Biz needs to grow/jump on Sat - Sun for a respectable *extended* weekend total... Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr, Fri 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 41.45 cr. #India biz."

When it comes to the another release Thank God, the Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer too is failing to rake in big moolah even after being a festive release. Despite being Sidharth's third highest opener after Ek Villain and Brothers, Thank God has fallen short of being a major success in his filmography.

If a report in Sacnik is to be believed, the family entertainer collected Rs 3.30 Crore on Friday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 18.25 Crore (estimated).

Day 1- Rs 8.10 Crore

Day 2- Rs 6 Crore

Day 3- Rs 4.15 Crore

Day 4- Rs 3.30 Crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page and posted, "#ThankGod continues to struggle... Extremely poor trending... Biz on Sat - Sun is its only hope... Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr, Fri 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 21.55 cr. #India biz."

With both the films struggling to make a mark at the box office, it looks like the festival of Diwali hasn't been a great one for the Hindi Film Industry this year.