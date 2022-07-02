After Mohit Suri's 2020 film Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur returned back to the big screen with Kapil Verma's directorial debut Rashtra Kavach: OM. The action entertainer hit the marquee on Friday (July 1, 2022). However, the film upon its release has failed to impress both the critics and the audience.

The Ahmed Khan production marks Aditya Roy Kapur's foray into action, but the weak story and amateurish direction hasn't given the actor plenty of reasons to cheer. Speaking about its performance on Day 1, early estimates state that the film had a dull opening on Friday.

As per a report in Box Office India, the film registered an opening of around 5% on Day 1. Buzz is that Rashtra Kavach: OM has collected in the range of Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1.50 Crore.

Another report in Seelatest states that Rashtra Kavach: OM sold tickets worth Rs 70-80 Lakh on Day 1 and has been released on 2000 screens across the country.

Advertisement Advertisement

Earlier in an interview, Aditya Roy Kapur had called Rashtra Kavach: OM his most physically challenging film till date. On the other hand, director Kapil Verma had opened up on how Malang helped Aditya Roy Kapur to bag his action film.

Pinkvilla quoted him as saying,"Since I was a cameraman, I have worked with so many actors and have done a lot of action films too. So I would always feel why doesn't this guy try getting into the action space. He is such a good looking guy, very well built, and has a great personality. He is someone who was always at the back of my mind."

"So when we wrote Rashtra Kavach: OM, we wanted to do something new and fresh. And as you cast for an action film, the same name pops up when it comes to the hero or the heroine. At that point, the teaser of Malang came in, I saw it and I really loved his look in the film. So I knew that this guy can definitely play Om. I called up Ahmed Khan (producer), and when he saw the teaser, he was also like 'yaar yeh toh bahut kamaal ka lag raha hai'. So we met him, and that's how it all began," the news portal had quoted him as saying.

Besides Aditya Roy Kapur, Rashtra Kavach: OM also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj.