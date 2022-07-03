Aditya Roy Kapur-Sanjana Sanghi's latest release Rashta Kavach: OM which hit the big screens on July 1 (Friday) received negative reviews from the audience and the critics upon its release. The actioner scored low on its opening day as it minted Rs 1.51 Crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh fared better in the mass belts owing to the action in the film. However, overall, it still registered a dull opening. In fact, the first day collection of Rashtra Kavach: OM is less than that of Aditya's last theatrical release Malang (Rs 6.71 Crore).

Speaking about Rashtra Kavach: OM's performance on day 2, early trends hint that the Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer failed to register a big jump in its collection on Saturday and collected in the range of Rs 2-3 Crore.

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Aditya opened up on breaking the stereotype of playing the hero's friend with his latest release and said, "I don't look at it with that perspective. It is a new genre for me. It feels like a different kind of role, one that I have never done before. As I have never done an out-and-out action film, it feels like I am starting a new journey which I am excited about."

Further on being asked if he ever felt the pressure of keeping up with his contemporaries, the actor replied, "One shouldn't look too much over their shoulder at what others are doing. These emotions are not productive and will not get you anywhere. They won't make you feel good about yourself and benefit you in any way. So, it is good to try and be happy for everyone's success. That's the best attitude to adopt. There's no use trying to be negative and wishing ill on someone. No fun in that."

Sanjana Sanghi is paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Rashtra Kavach: OM. The film marks the directorial debut of Kapil Verma.