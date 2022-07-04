Aditya Roy Kapur's latest release Rashtra Kavach: OM has failed to impress the audience. The action entertainer which released in theatres on Friday last week had a dull start at the box office and managed to show only little growth in its collection over the weekend.

As per reports, the Kapil Verma directorial raked in a little more than Rs 4 Crore in three days as it minted an estimated collection of around Rs 1- 1.50 Crore on Sunday.

A Box Office India stated, "Rashtra Kavach: OM collected a very low 4 crore nett plus over the first weekend. The business was better in the single screens of UP and Bihar and these even managed to jump on Sunday. There is not hope for the film post the weekend as whatever numbers have come they have come genre and the genre is front loaded."

"The collections are bad but when far bigger films with stars are getting weekends of under 15 crore nett, this film getting 4 crore nett is par for the course," the report further read.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rashtra Kavach: OM features Aditya Roy Kapur in an action packed avatar and has Sanjana Sanghi playing the female lead. The film upon its release was panned by the critics and the audience alike.

Prior the film's release, the film's director Kapil Verma had admitted that he is nervous about the audience accepting Aditya's new avatar.

He was quoted as saying by Firstpost, "We are introducing an actor with a lover boy image as an action hero, so we are also wondering if the audience will accept him in this avatar. Will they enjoy it? But whatever be the case, the audience wants to see heroism, they want larger-than-life characters. Fortunately, people have liked the trailer and have found Aditya good. My film is massy and there are some core emotions that the audience would relate to but what I am most confident about is the story. It is a strong subject and one that I feel will draw in the audience."