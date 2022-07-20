Post Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to mark his return on the big screen after a gap of four years in Karan Malhotra's upcoming action adventure, Shamshera. Ever since the makers announced this film, there has been a lot of excitement around this dacoit drama since it features Ranbir as a quintessential larger than life hero for the first time on screen.
Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Film Looks Promising As Per Early Trends
Another reason why it has caught everyone's attention is because of Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist in the film. Dutt who last collaborated with Karan Malhotra to give us the memorable villain Kancha Cheena in the 2012 film, Agneepath, is all set for a menacing act as Shuddh Singh in Shamshera.
According to the early buzz, the advance sales of tickets for this Ranbir-Sanjay film is quite promising. As per tracking of tickets sales at major multiplex chains, reports that Shamshera has taken the best advance booking of 2022 by far after Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Trade analyst Raj Bansal took to his Twitter handle and posted, "The advance booking of #Shamshera has picked up very strongly which indicates very good opening at the Indian Box Office."
A report in Pinkvilla stated that Shamshera has sold around 5500 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis as of Monday morning (July 18). Speaking about the box office prediction when it comes to its first day collection, early trends suggest that the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer is likely to mint Rs 12-15 Crore on Day 1.
The trailer and the songs of the film has caught the attention of the audience and if the film turns out to be good, one can expect a solid growth over the weekend. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest Hindi film stars since the debut of Hrithik Roshan (2000), and there will be a section of audience who can't wait to watch Ranbir in this new space. Further, with the makers reducing the ticket price, one can expect the film to open at the box office with a bang.
Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.
